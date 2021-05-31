Guest host Christina Caton Kitchel chats with AdreAnne Tesene, the owner of Two Bostons and Raj Patel, the owner of The Hari Group, about finding post-pandemic restaurant & retail success. Businesses have had to find ways to reinvent themselves throughout the pandemic and are now finding ways to grow and succeed coming out of it. Using new strategies and absolute determination – these Naperville business owners identified the risks, weighed the costs, and found a path forward that allowed them to continue operating and expanding in this ever-changing market.
AdreAnne Tesene is the owner of Two Bostons – a distinct retail pet store & boutique located throughout the Chicagoland area. She opened Two Bostons in 2005 with her husband Andy with the dream of improving the lives of pets and their people through fun and education. Now, with five stores and over 100,000 pets’ lives improved, Two Bostons is continuing to grow and have fun while supporting great customers and communities like Naperville. Two Bostons is locally and internationally known for great events, superb education, high standards, and engaged community involvement. Her areas of expertise include marketing, social media, leadership, and envisioning possibilities
Raj Patel is the owner of The Hari Group – a Franchise and Real Estate Group in Naperville and neighboring western suburbs of Chicago which includes several locations of Dunkin Donuts, Baskin Robbins, Tide Dry Cleaners & Currito. He specializes in franchising, investment, and real estate. His franchise portfolio spans over two states and multiple locations. In addition to restaurants, The Hari Group also has a development division focusing on retail development.
The Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce is more than a networking group. We are a thinking organization. Formed by the businesses among us – emerging, small, mid-size, and large global subsidiaries, we are led by professionals of all ages that embrace BOLD thinking as the foundation of who we are.
