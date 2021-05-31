Guest host Christina Caton Kitchel chats with AdreAnne Tesene, the owner of Two Bostons and Raj Patel, the owner of The Hari Group, about finding post-pandemic restaurant & retail success. Businesses have had to find ways to reinvent themselves throughout the pandemic and are now finding ways to grow and succeed coming out of it. Using new strategies and absolute determination – these Naperville business owners identified the risks, weighed the costs, and found a path forward that allowed them to continue operating and expanding in this ever-changing market.

Inside the Chamber Guest Host

Christina Caton Kitchel is the Principal of Caton Commercial Real Estate Group , a family-owned Naperville brokerage and property management business established in 1987. Christina Caton Kitchel has over 12 years of experience in commercial real estate, retail leasing, investment sales , and ground-up, multi-use commercial property development; including navigation of municipal approvals. Christina currently sits on the Board of Directors for the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce, is active in NACC B2B, NACC Political Action Committee, Family Business RoundTable, Legacy Circle, and sits on the steering committee for the NACC Legislative Forum. Christina’s other memberships include the Aurora Regional Chamber, Romeoville Chamber of Commerce, Plainfield Area Chamber of Commerce, Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce, and Will County Center for Economic Development. Christina and Caton Commercial are active supporters and sponsors of KidsMatter Charity.

Inside the Chamber Guests

AdreAnne Tesene is the owner of Two Bostons – a distinct retail pet store & boutique located throughout the Chicagoland area. She opened Two Bostons in 2005 with her husband Andy with the dream of improving the lives of pets and their people through fun and education. Now, with five stores and over 100,000 pets’ lives improved, Two Bostons is continuing to grow and have fun while supporting great customers and communities like Naperville. Two Bostons is locally and internationally known for great events, superb education, high standards, and engaged community involvement. Her areas of expertise include marketing, social media, leadership, and envisioning possibilities

Raj Patel is the owner of The Hari Group – a Franchise and Real Estate Group in Naperville and neighboring western suburbs of Chicago which includes several locations of Dunkin Donuts, Baskin Robbins, Tide Dry Cleaners & Currito. He specializes in franchising, investment, and real estate. His franchise portfolio spans over two states and multiple locations. In addition to restaurants, The Hari Group also has a development division focusing on retail development.

About the Chamber

