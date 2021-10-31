New Voice of the Downtown Naperville Alliance

On this episode of Inside the Chamber, Kaylin Risvold, President and CEO of the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce, introduces the new Executive Director for the Downtown Naperville Alliance (DNA), Danielle Tufano. Kaylin discovers what makes Danielle the perfect new advocate and voice for the Downtown Naperville Business community, as well as where she sees DNA heading in the future.

Inside the Chamber Guest

Danielle Tufano, Executive Director-Downtown Naperville Alliance

After nearly 16 years as an On-Air Personality and Content Director in the radio industry and countless hours volunteering for Naperville-based, not for profits, Danielle Tufano shifted careers to utilize her unique skills including marketing, advocacy, relationship building, and community involvement now as the Executive Director of the Downtown Naperville Alliance.

The Downtown Naperville Alliance

The Downtown Naperville Alliance serves as a marketing and advocacy partner for Naperville’s downtown Central Business District, comprised of 300 businesses, including shops, restaurants, spas, and service businesses. For more information visit their website.

