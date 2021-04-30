NACC Young Professionals Network works to further the Chambers’s mission of promoting the growth and development of the next generation of business and civic leaders. On in this episode of Inside the Chamber, Kaylin Risvold, President and CEO of the NACC, has the pleasure of chatting with the NACC Young Professional Network (YPN) Co-Chairs Catherine Ross and Kate Shields to discuss how to make a statement as you move up the professional ladder.

What to do to stand-out amongst your peers

How to get involved in our community as a young professional

Networking and professional development opportunities that exist for young professionals

Why Join & Be Involved in YPN?

NACC Young Professionals Network provides professional and personal growth, develops leadership skills, and encourages business alliances through participation, education, programming, recruitment and mutual support within the Chamber and community.

The Young Professionals Network is a great way to:

Refine your leadership abilities

Enhance your personal skills

Develop business relationships

Build lasting friendships

Contribute to our community