NACC Young Professionals Network works to further the Chambers’s mission of promoting the growth and development of the next generation of business and civic leaders. On in this episode of Inside the Chamber, Kaylin Risvold, President and CEO of the NACC, has the pleasure of chatting with the NACC Young Professional Network (YPN) Co-Chairs Catherine Ross and Kate Shields to discuss how to make a statement as you move up the professional ladder.
- What to do to stand-out amongst your peers
- How to get involved in our community as a young professional
- Networking and professional development opportunities that exist for young professionals
Why Join & Be Involved in YPN?
NACC Young Professionals Network provides professional and personal growth, develops leadership skills, and encourages business alliances through participation, education, programming, recruitment and mutual support within the Chamber and community.
The Young Professionals Network is a great way to:
- Refine your leadership abilities
- Enhance your personal skills
- Develop business relationships
- Build lasting friendships
- Contribute to our community
About the Chamber
The Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce is more than a networking group. We are a thinking organization. Formed by the businesses among us – emerging, small, mid-size, and large global subsidiaries, we are led by professionals of all ages that embrace BOLD thinking as the foundation of who we are.
