Meet Tim Pabich

Tim Pabich is a local CEO who is striving for excellence in leadership.

Tim Pabich, CEO of Magnitech writes on his Linkedin page when I founded Magnitech in 2010, to quote one of my early business coaches, “I was just a kid with a computer.” Although I already considered myself a good technician, I had no idea how to run a business. I had to learn to put my ego aside and allow myself to by taught and realize I didn’t always have the answer. I have had several mentors and coaches a long the way, and I even go as far as picking the brains of my clients who have forgotten a lot more about business than I know.

Although I ultimately make key decisions for the company, I’ve learned to empower my colleagues to give their opinion when asked in order to help me make the right decision that’s best for both Magnitech and the client. The forces need to be aligned. I’ve also continued to surround myself with talented professionals who have expertise greater than me. It’s the beauty of SCALE, and it pays dividends when the machine is working. It’s such a thing of beauty.

The most important thing I can do is build my team to be stronger than me. Believe strongly in what you do. Strive to make a positive impact every day, and make our clients better by using technology as the vehicle to move their business forward.

Volunteer Experience

Head Soccer Coach

Naperville Park District

Sept 2014 – Present

Head Baseball Coach

Naperville Park District

June 2014 – Present

Softball Coach

Wheatland Athletic Association

June 2017- Present

Head Baseball Coach

Wheatland Athletic Association

May 2014 – Present

4 Under 40 Achievement Awards

The Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce (NACC) is recognizing the next generation with its 4 Under 40 Achievement Awards. This award recognizes four young professionals under the age of 40 who demonstrate excellence in community leadership, leadership in business, as well as excellence in career and life balance.

“We were overwhelmed by the level of excellence exhibited by so many young professionals in our community,” said Kaylin Risvold, President & CEO of the NACC. “The applicants were exceptional and as we interviewed each – we knew very quickly that our community is ablaze with extraordinary talent, future leaders, and community stewards.”

NACC looks forward to announcing the date, location and details of the 4 Under 40 Achievement Awards reception, which will highlight the four recipients as well as the outstanding finalists who were nominated this year.

Risvold concludes, “It was important to us to announce our 4 Under 40 Achievement Award recipients as soon as we could. Business moves on – even in a pandemic – and, sharing a positive piece of business news that recognizes up and coming community leaders is vital to the mission of the Chamber to continue to business forward.”

