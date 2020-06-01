Meet Rebecca Malotke-Meslin, the Director of Enrollment and Financial Aid at The Avery Coonley School.

In explaining her leadership philosophy on her Linkedin page, she has this to say.

Working in Independent Schools wasn’t part of my plan, but connecting with people and empowering others always was.

Within the framework of schools, I’ve cultivated my passion for creativity, diversity, and building strong relationships with families, colleagues, and the greater community. I’ve thrived in non-profit organizations, but infuse business acumen and an entrepreneurial spirit to my work.

I bring enthusiasm and energy to every task and I identify and break down complex problems and use creativity and collaboration to generate effective solutions.

I quickly and authentically connect with colleagues and clients, laying the foundation for relationships built on empathy, trust, and respect. Building such strong connections allows me to lead by example and inspire others to find their voice and achieve their potential.

I am committed to growth through self-reflection and seek out critical feedback to ensure ongoing success in my role. I provide the most impact when I can use my problem-solving skills and my interpersonal influence to advance the mission of an organization.

Close friends and colleagues describe Rebecca as determined, resilient, and tenacious. I think once you hear her interview with Kaylin, you’ll agree!

Volunteer Experience

Lake Michigan Association of Independent Schools (LMAIS)

Member, Board of Directors

Sept. 2014-Present

Naperville Community Television, Channel 17

Community Host – Finding Common Ground

May 2020

4 Under 40 Achievement Awards

Empower others through leadership. The Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce (NACC) is recognizing the next generation with its 4 Under 40 Achievement Awards. This award recognizes four young professionals under the age of 40 who demonstrate excellence in community leadership, leadership in business, as well as excellence in career and life balance.

“We were overwhelmed by the level of excellence exhibited by so many young professionals in our community,” said Kaylin Risvold, President & CEO of the NACC. “The applicants were exceptional and as we interviewed each – we knew very quickly that our community is ablaze with extraordinary talent, future leaders, and community stewards.”

NACC looks forward to announcing the date, location and details of the 4 Under 40 Achievement Awards reception, which will highlight the four recipients as well as the outstanding finalists who were nominated this year.

Risvold concludes, “It was important to us to announce our 4 Under 40 Achievement Award recipients as soon as we could. Business moves on – even in a pandemic – and, sharing a positive piece of business news that recognizes up and coming community leaders is vital to the mission of the Chamber to continue to business forward.”

