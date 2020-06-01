Meet Meena Banasiak, the Director of Quality and Food Safety at Phoenix Closures, Inc. She is self-described as a committed and driven engineer and manager with a passion for continuous improvement and process leadership.

Meena has over 13 years of experience leading diverse, cross-functional teams to establish quality, food safety, and regulatory programs in CPG manufacturing and supply chain. An empathetic manager and developer of people, Meena is driven by a strong desire to educate, enable, and empower others to improve.

Volunteer Experience

Loaves and Fishes Community Services

Member, Board of Directors

July 2019- Present

Alive Center Naperville

Volunteer

April 2019-Present

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Member, Materials Science and Engineering Department Alumni Board

April 2016- Present

4 Under 40 Achievement Awards

Recognizing the next generation of leaders. The Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce (NACC) is recognizing the next generation of leaders with its 4 Under 40 Achievement Awards. This award recognizes four young professionals under the age of 40 who demonstrate excellence in community leadership, leadership in business, as well as excellence in career and life balance.

“We were overwhelmed by the level of excellence exhibited by so many young professionals in our community,” said Kaylin Risvold, President & CEO of the NACC. “The applicants were exceptional and as we interviewed each – we knew very quickly that our community is ablaze with extraordinary talent, future leaders, and community stewards.”

NACC looks forward to announcing the date, location and details of the 4 Under 40 Achievement Awards reception, which will highlight the four recipients as well as the outstanding finalists who were nominated this year.

Risvold concludes, “It was important to us to announce our 4 Under 40 Achievement Award recipients as soon as we could. Business moves on – even in a pandemic – and, sharing a positive piece of business news that recognizes up and coming community leaders is vital to the mission of the Chamber to continue to business forward.”

