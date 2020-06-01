Meet Derek McDaniel

Derek McDaniel a financial advisor with Merrill Lynch. He believes at Merrill Lynch, “we help simplify your finances and try to make your life easier. Our goal is to help you grow your wealth and manage it in the most tax efficient way possible.” Prior to joining Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, Derek served as Brand Development Executive for a consumer good manufacturer where he managed regional sales representatives in addition to key national accounts.

Derek received his M.B.A. in Finance from Kellstadt Graduate School of Business at DePaul University with distinction honors and a B.A. in marketing from Purdue University. While at Purdue, Derek was a member of the Men’s Track and Field team where he competed as a pole vaulter.

Derek and his wife reside in the Western Suburbs of Chicago and have three children.

*Merrill, its affiliates, and financial advisors do not provide legal, tax, or accounting advice. You should consult your legal and/or tax advisors before making any financial decisions.

Volunteer Experience

Chicago Council on Global Affairs

Volunteer

Naperville Community Television

Member, Board of Directors

Shriner Hospital for Children

Volunteer

4 Under 40 Achievement Awards

Meet the Next Generation of Leaders. The Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce (NACC) is recognizing the next generation with its 4 Under 40 Achievement Awards. This award recognizes four young professionals under the age of 40 who demonstrate excellence in community leadership, leadership in business, as well as excellence in career and life balance.

“We were overwhelmed by the level of excellence exhibited by so many young professionals in our community,” said Kaylin Risvold, President & CEO of the NACC. “The applicants were exceptional and as we interviewed each – we knew very quickly that our community is ablaze with extraordinary talent, future leaders, and community stewards.”

NACC looks forward to announcing the date, location and details of the 4 Under 40 Achievement Awards reception, which will highlight the four recipients as well as the outstanding finalists who were nominated this year.

Risvold concludes, “It was important to us to announce our 4 Under 40 Achievement Award recipients as soon as we could. Business moves on – even in a pandemic – and, sharing a positive piece of business news that recognizes up and coming community leaders is vital to the mission of the Chamber to continue to business forward.”

