Leaders and doers of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) inside Naperville area business are the panelists for a healthy discussion on CSR. Paul Feith, President of Paul Gregory Media, Beth Lopez is a Marketing Generalist II at Phoenix, and Kacie Chitwood, Community Engagement and Development Representative from the Alive Center will define the current definition of social responsibility. They demonstrate why businesses of all sizes are choosing to include CSR in their strategic plans and uncover why CSR is a something the modern workforce looks for in a company.

Corporate Social Responsibility Toolkit

Get your own copy of a Corporate Social Responsibility Toolkit that will serve as a guide to developing your own CSR initiatives – whether large or small business – and acts as the perfect reference marker to understand how to improve or further develop existing CSR programs by going to https://www.naperville.net/your-network/committees/corporate-social-responsibility-committee/. Fill out the form and it will come directly to your email inbox!

