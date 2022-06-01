On this Inside the Chamber: Four Under 40 special, Kaylin Risvold, President and CEO of the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce(NACC), sits down with the winners of the NACC’s Four Under 40 Achievement Awards to learn more about who they are both in and outside of the office.

Four Under 40 Honoree Paul Novak

For the past 13 years, Paul has worked with individuals, families, & businesses, guiding them through the areas of investment management and financial planning. He has worked with some of the best minds in the industry and currently holds the role of Partner and Senior Wealth Manager at T2 Asset Management in Oakbrook. Paul has earned numerous awards for his work in investment management, including appearing in the Wall Street Journal and Chicago Magazine for his long-standing ‘Five-Star Wealth Manager’ designation. Aside from his passion for wealth management, Paul also has a desire to give back. In 2008 he founded LEADZ, a 501(c)3 organization dedicated to giving back to the local community. Spear-heading LEADZ’s second chapter in Naperville, Paul was able to raise a significant amount

locally, while providing a platform for local business to volunteer and thrive. Paul has substantial board and leadership experience, serving on multiple private sector,

chamber, and not-for-profit boards; including the Alive Center here in Naperville. He is also a past Rotarian, and knows the true meaning of “service above self”.

Above all, Paul is a family man. He is a new father of a 1-year-old baby girl and looks forward to new sets of rewards and challenges of being a father.

The Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce (NACC) is recognizing the next generation with its Four Under 40 Achievement Awards. This award recognizes four young professionals under the age of 40 who demonstrate excellence in community leadership, leadership in business, as well as excellence in career and life balance.