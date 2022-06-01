On this Inside the Chamber: Four Under 40 special, Kaylin Risvold, President and CEO of the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce(NACC), sits down with the winners of the NACC’s Four Under 40 Achievement Awards to learn more about who they are both in and outside of the office.
Four Under 40 Honoree Paul Novak
For the past 13 years, Paul has worked with individuals, families, & businesses, guiding them through the areas of investment management and financial planning. He has worked with some of the best minds in the industry and currently holds the role of Partner and Senior Wealth Manager at T2 Asset Management in Oakbrook. Paul has earned numerous awards for his work in investment management, including appearing in the Wall Street Journal and Chicago Magazine for his long-standing ‘Five-Star Wealth Manager’ designation. Aside from his passion for wealth management, Paul also has a desire to give back. In 2008 he founded LEADZ, a 501(c)3 organization dedicated to giving back to the local community. Spear-heading LEADZ’s second chapter in Naperville, Paul was able to raise a significant amount
locally, while providing a platform for local business to volunteer and thrive. Paul has substantial board and leadership experience, serving on multiple private sector,
chamber, and not-for-profit boards; including the Alive Center here in Naperville. He is also a past Rotarian, and knows the true meaning of “service above self”.
Above all, Paul is a family man. He is a new father of a 1-year-old baby girl and looks forward to new sets of rewards and challenges of being a father.
Inside the Chamber Guest
Paul Novak-T2 Asset Management
Four Under 40 Achievement Awards
The Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce (NACC) is recognizing the next generation with its Four Under 40 Achievement Awards. This award recognizes four young professionals under the age of 40 who demonstrate excellence in community leadership, leadership in business, as well as excellence in career and life balance.
About the Host
Kaylin Risvold is the President and CEO of the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce (NACC). She is the second woman to lead the NACC, Kaylin was raised in Naperville and is thrilled to be able to serve the community that served her.
She attended the University of Missouri where she received degrees in Broadcast Journalism and Political Science. Kaylin worked as a broadcast journalist in Missouri, South Carolina, and Oregon until she planted roots in a Non-profit organization that spoke to her heart – the Alzheimer’s Association Illinois Chapter where she became the Director of Media Strategy. Kaylin also acquired a Master of Leadership Studies Degree from North Central College as part of a desire to grow as a leader. Kaylin is the first person from both sides of her family to earn a graduate degree. Kaylin was awarded the C-Suite Award from the Daily Herald Business Ledger after nine months on the job at NACC and has worked to lead the Chamber through necessary adaptation during the continuing pandemic.
Kaylin has been fortunate to call Naperville her home again for the last five years with her husband John, and their three children.
About the Chamber
The Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce is more than a networking group. They are a thinking organization. Formed by the business’s around them – emerging, small, mid-size, and large global subsidiaries, they are led by professionals of all ages that embrace BOLD thinking as the foundation of who they are. To find out more about how the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce is driving economic growth through active engagement and advocacy for the business community, visit the website.
