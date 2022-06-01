On this Inside the Chamber: Four Under 40 special, Kaylin Risvold, President and CEO of the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce(NACC), sits down with the winners of the NACC’s Four Under 40 Achievement Awards to learn more about who they are both in and outside of the office.
Four Under 40 Honoree Marlee Harford
Marlee started working at iTrees in 2012 when she decided to jump into the growing family business, and since that time she has really ran with it. Marlee is a true people person, and her passion for design has helped her catch on fast. Marlee has effectively taken over, running all the day-to-day operations at iTrees.com including sales, scheduling, customer service, administration, and marketing!
Marlee truly cares about her customers and is very knowledgeable on all types of trees. She can help with tree layout, design, and selection- and has truly become an expert! Her favorite part of the job is meeting with customers, and helping them beautify their yard. She loves trees- and is always excited when she is able to spread that love of trees to her customers!
Marlee loves working at iTrees.com and helping to make the earth gorgeous, but even more, she loves owning and working in a family business. In her spare time, Marlee enjoys time with her husband and three children, and loves spending time outdoors! Marlee loves traveling and making time for friends and family.
Inside the Chamber Guest
Marlee Harford-iTrees.com
Four Under 40 Achievement Awards
The Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce (NACC) is recognizing the next generation with its Four Under 40 Achievement Awards. This award recognizes four young professionals under the age of 40 who demonstrate excellence in community leadership, leadership in business, as well as excellence in career and life balance.
About the Host
Kaylin Risvold is the President and CEO of the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce (NACC). She is the second woman to lead the NACC, Kaylin was raised in Naperville and is thrilled to be able to serve the community that served her.
She attended the University of Missouri where she received degrees in Broadcast Journalism and Political Science. Kaylin worked as a broadcast journalist in Missouri, South Carolina, and Oregon until she planted roots in a Non-profit organization that spoke to her heart – the Alzheimer’s Association Illinois Chapter where she became the Director of Media Strategy. Kaylin also acquired a Master of Leadership Studies Degree from North Central College as part of a desire to grow as a leader. Kaylin is the first person from both sides of her family to earn a graduate degree. Kaylin was awarded the C-Suite Award from the Daily Herald Business Ledger after nine months on the job at NACC and has worked to lead the Chamber through necessary adaptation during the continuing pandemic.
Kaylin has been fortunate to call Naperville her home again for the last five years with her husband John, and their three children.
About the Chamber
The Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce is more than a networking group. They are a thinking organization. Formed by the business’s around them – emerging, small, mid-size, and large global subsidiaries, they are led by professionals of all ages that embrace BOLD thinking as the foundation of who they are. To find out more about how the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce is driving economic growth through active engagement and advocacy for the business community, visit the website.
