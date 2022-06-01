On this Inside the Chamber: Four Under 40 special, Kaylin Risvold, President and CEO of the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce(NACC), sits down with the winners of the NACC’s Four Under 40 Achievement Awards to learn more about who they are both in and outside of the office.

Four Under 40 Honoree Marlee Harford

Marlee started working at iTrees in 2012 when she decided to jump into the growing family business, and since that time she has really ran with it. Marlee is a true people person, and her passion for design has helped her catch on fast. Marlee has effectively taken over, running all the day-to-day operations at iTrees.com including sales, scheduling, customer service, administration, and marketing!

Marlee truly cares about her customers and is very knowledgeable on all types of trees. She can help with tree layout, design, and selection- and has truly become an expert! Her favorite part of the job is meeting with customers, and helping them beautify their yard. She loves trees- and is always excited when she is able to spread that love of trees to her customers!

Marlee loves working at iTrees.com and helping to make the earth gorgeous, but even more, she loves owning and working in a family business. In her spare time, Marlee enjoys time with her husband and three children, and loves spending time outdoors! Marlee loves traveling and making time for friends and family.

Inside the Chamber Guest

Marlee Harford-iTrees.com

Four Under 40 Achievement Awards

The Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce (NACC) is recognizing the next generation with its Four Under 40 Achievement Awards. This award recognizes four young professionals under the age of 40 who demonstrate excellence in community leadership, leadership in business, as well as excellence in career and life balance.