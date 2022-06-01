On this Inside the Chamber: Four Under 40 special, Kaylin Risvold, President and CEO of the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce(NACC), sits down with the winners of the NACC’s Four Under 40 Achievement Awards to learn more about who they are both in and outside of the office.
Four Under 40 Honoree Lauren Lee
Laurens’s journey started in the fitness industry when she earned her BS in Exercise Science from UW-Madison. She then spent the next 10 years in sales, management, and personal training. During that time, she met her husband and built one of Wisconsin’s most trusted moving companies from the ground up, which has instilled an unwavering entrepreneurial spirit in both of them. Since moving to Naperville last year, she decided to take the leap and quit her “regular job” to start a new home services company with her husband – Lucky Duck Junk Removal. Which she says has been both challenging and unbelievably rewarding. Their goal is to create a community-first organization where employees love to work, customers love the service they provide, and the community cheers them on in their pursuit of excellence. Her primary roles in the business are people management, inspiring their team to do their best work, connecting with other business leaders, and “delighting customers.” She truly enjoys bringing positivity into their business and the communities they serve. She said, “chasing our dreams and building this new business with the person I love most, while serving as a leader in the community and continuing to grow as a person and entrepreneur, makes me feel so blessed and grateful every single day!”
Inside the Chamber Guest
Lauren Lee-Lucky Duck Junk Removal
Four Under 40 Achievement Awards
The Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce (NACC) is recognizing the next generation with its Four Under 40 Achievement Awards. This award recognizes four young professionals under the age of 40 who demonstrate excellence in community leadership, leadership in business, as well as excellence in career and life balance.
About the Host
Kaylin Risvold is the President and CEO of the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce (NACC). She is the second woman to lead the NACC, Kaylin was raised in Naperville and is thrilled to be able to serve the community that served her.
She attended the University of Missouri where she received degrees in Broadcast Journalism and Political Science. Kaylin worked as a broadcast journalist in Missouri, South Carolina, and Oregon until she planted roots in a Non-profit organization that spoke to her heart – the Alzheimer’s Association Illinois Chapter where she became the Director of Media Strategy. Kaylin also acquired a Master of Leadership Studies Degree from North Central College as part of a desire to grow as a leader. Kaylin is the first person from both sides of her family to earn a graduate degree. Kaylin was awarded the C-Suite Award from the Daily Herald Business Ledger after nine months on the job at NACC and has worked to lead the Chamber through necessary adaptation during the continuing pandemic.
Kaylin has been fortunate to call Naperville her home again for the last five years with her husband John, and their three children.
About the Chamber
The Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce is more than a networking group. They are a thinking organization. Formed by the business’s around them – emerging, small, mid-size, and large global subsidiaries, they are led by professionals of all ages that embrace BOLD thinking as the foundation of who they are. To find out more about how the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce is driving economic growth through active engagement and advocacy for the business community, visit the website.
