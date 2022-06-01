Four Under 40 Honoree Lauren Lee

On this Inside the Chamber: Four Under 40 special, Kaylin Risvold, President and CEO of the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce(NACC), sits down with the winners of the NACC’s Four Under 40 Achievement Awards to learn more about who they are both in and outside of the office.

Laurens’s journey started in the fitness industry when she earned her BS in Exercise Science from UW-Madison. She then spent the next 10 years in sales, management, and personal training. During that time, she met her husband and built one of Wisconsin’s most trusted moving companies from the ground up, which has instilled an unwavering entrepreneurial spirit in both of them. Since moving to Naperville last year, she decided to take the leap and quit her “regular job” to start a new home services company with her husband – Lucky Duck Junk Removal. Which she says has been both challenging and unbelievably rewarding. Their goal is to create a community-first organization where employees love to work, customers love the service they provide, and the community cheers them on in their pursuit of excellence. Her primary roles in the business are people management, inspiring their team to do their best work, connecting with other business leaders, and “delighting customers.” She truly enjoys bringing positivity into their business and the communities they serve. She said, “chasing our dreams and building this new business with the person I love most, while serving as a leader in the community and continuing to grow as a person and entrepreneur, makes me feel so blessed and grateful every single day!”

