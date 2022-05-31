On this Inside the Chamber: Four Under 40 special, Kaylin Risvold, President and CEO of the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce(NACC), sits down with the winners of the NACC’s Four Under 40 Achievement Awards to learn more about who they are both in and outside of the office.

Four Under 40 Honoree Kim Dalaskey

Kim Dalaskey is the Principal Broker & Owner of the Monarque Group of john greene Realtor in Naperville. The Monarque Group has had a proven track record since it was established in 2003. Kim transitioned from agent to owner of her team in 2020 shortly after the pandemic started. Most recently, her team produced over $72 Million in real estate volume in 2021. They have been ranked #1 in Naperville real estate by volume in 2019, 2020, and 2021. as well as# 6 within DuPage County in 2021. Over 75% of her team’s business is transacted in Naperville. As a leading real estate team in the area, Kim and her team consistently bring fresh new ideas to real estate through their marketing and branding. It isn’t easy keeping up with technology, the latest trends, market conditions, etc but being able to know where to leverage the business has been crucial. As the leader of her organization, Kim has put a lot of time and energy into ensuring the right people are in the right roles on our team and that they have the resources they need available to them. In turn, Kim knows their clients will have the best experience. It’s not easy to get to the top, it’s even harder to stay there. Kim has earned several designations and certifications including those related to staging, luxury home marketing, and pricing strategy. She enjoys learning and researching architecture, builders, and trends. This helps when writing listing descriptions and coming up with creative marketing strategies. Kim also finds it important to have relationships with other business owners and those with careers in different industries as it gives perspective outside of real estate. When Kim isn’t working with her clients or collaborating with her team, she enjoys running, the rare occasion she can catch one of her favorite reality TV shows, and of course, spending time at the park with her 2-year-old or watching her 4-year-old play t-ball.

Four Under 40 Achievement Awards

The Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce (NACC) is recognizing the next generation with its Four Under 40 Achievement Awards. This award recognizes four young professionals under the age of 40 who demonstrate excellence in community leadership, leadership in business, as well as excellence in career and life balance.