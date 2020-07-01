Chamber Spotlight: Michael D. Blanton

In this Chamber Spotlight segment, we meet NACC Board of Directors member Michael D. Blanton, Managing Director at BMO Private Bank. It’s his first year on the Board of Directors at the NACC, but he has raised his kids in Naperville and received an undergraduate Degree from North Central College.

“To have the opportunity to serve on the board, give back to the community and partner with Naperville, it was a great opportunity,” Blanton says. “I think what everyone on the board has done a great job in, is bringing in a cross section of talent.”

Blanton is responsible for leading several Private Wealth Management teams that advise high net worth individuals and business owners on matters related to banking, investment management, trust & estate planning, and wealth planning solutions. Mike has more than 25 years in the financial services industry.

When asked about being on the Board of Directors at the NACC, Blanton said “Being able to apply my finance background or law background to advance the interests of the businesses of Naperville, I think that is a good use of time.”

