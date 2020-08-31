Chamber Spotlight: Megan Lynch

In this Chamber Spotlight segment, we meet NACC Board of Directors member Megan Lynch, Director of Corporate Relations at North Central College. Lynch collaborates with business leaders in Naperville and the broader Chicagoland area to build mutually beneficial partnerships that match North Central resources to company needs and objectives. Speaking about her role, Lynch said, “I’m a one-stop shop to help companies find their way around our campus community.”

Prior to joining North Central, Megan Lynch managed corporate partner relationships for two leading global policy think tanks: The Chicago Council on Global Affairs and the Council on Foreign Relations in New York City. She began her career at the U.S. Department of State at the U.S. Mission to the United Nations, where she negotiated UN General Assembly resolutions on education and sustainable development.

She earned her MA in Politics and a Certificate in Fundraising from New York University, and lives in Winfield with her husband and two sons. Joining the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce board has helped her stay connected with Naperville. “It really is the place to be if you want to stay connected to the Naperville Community,” said Lynch.

