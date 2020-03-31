Chamber Spotlight: Mari Rodriguez

In this Chamber Spotlight segment, we meet Mari Rodriguez, Operations Director for DynaCom, which provides professional office space for medical and commercial businesses. She’s been a Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce member for more than 20 years and has been nominated for the “Four Under 40” award. She’s also a member of the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce’s Board of Directors.

“This is my second year now and I have absolutely loved it,” Rodriguez says. “Everything we for the community is just great.”

She also sits on the Governance and Member Oversight committees, as well as the up and coming Workforce Alliance committee, which encourages companies, include many of the trades, to utilize the chamber for resources, particularly for hiring.

“I just want to make a difference,” Rodriquez says about her involvement in so many aspects of the NACC. “I’ve been in the business for over 15 years so I want to bring what I know to help the chamber and be a resource for everyone that joins.”

