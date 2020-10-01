Chamber Spotlight: Heather Street

In this Chamber Spotlight segment, we meet NACC Board of Directors member Heather Street, Senior Director, Marketing Strategy and Brand for Navistar, Inc. “I have been fortunate enough to be with Navistar for 14 years,” said Street. “Our vehicles are imbedded in local communities, and that community support carries over into Naperville, and I’m thrilled to be representing Navistar on the Board of Directors at the Chamber. I spend a lot of time volunteering and really taking advantage of what the community has to offer,” said Street.

Navistar is a leading maker of commercial trucks, buses, and engines. In her current role, Heather leads brand strategy and reputation for the company’s portfolio of brands, as well as strategic marketing that creates awareness and demand for their products. Previously, she held a range of marketing positions with increased importance at Navistar.

Street began her career at marketing agencies throughout Chicago leading media strategy for consumer retail brands McDonald’s, Burger King, Dodge, and Hallmark. She has numerous industry awards, including PR Week’s B to B Campaign of the Year, an Emmy for production, and an Effie for marketing effectiveness. She is also a graduate of Drake University, with degrees in Business and Marketing.

