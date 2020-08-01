In this Chamber Spotlight segment, we meet NACC Board of Directors member Christina Caton Kitchel, Partner and Senior Vice President at Caton Commercial, a family-founded regional commercial real estate firm. She has over 13 years of experience in commercial real estate focusing on retail leasing, investment sales, and ground-up multi-use commercial property development.

Caton Commercial offers a full range of commercial real estate services which include seller/buyer representation, landlord/tenant representation, property management, property valuation and consulting.

She’s also a Naperville resident, living and working in Downtown Naperville, “You’ll see that ginormous library project on Washington street is one that our group has been lovingly working on for just shy of a decade at this point.” Caton Kitchel also said that joining the NACC helped with meeting more business owners and expanding operations in Naperville. “It was definitely the right fit at the right time, very pro-active group that cared deeply about moving everybody’s business forward.”

