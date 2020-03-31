President and CEO of the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce Kaylin Risvold and guests discuss Business-to-Business (B2B) companies and how they operate differently from those of Business-to-Consumer organizations. Such a company is one where they production a product or provide a service to another company rather than directly to individual consumers. For example, a business that produces marketing materials for other business or a car part manufacturer that then sells their products to dealerships or mechanics.

Both guests on this show can speak to their own practices and how they help other companies. Holly O’Donnell, a Client Engagement Specialist and Keynote Speaker with Slone Solutions, LLC helps businesses with their marketing and delivering exceptional customer service. Tim Pabich, Founder and CEO of Magnitech, a managed Information Technology (IT) services company, helps businesses by establishing a secure internet network in their offices. Pabich is also the chair of the chamber’s Team B2B, a group of individual chamber members representing different industries who meet to build relationships, network, exchange referrals, and help one another succeed.

Building Relationships

Within the Business-to-Business realm, individuals and organizations frequently forge new relationships with one another and learn from each other. Ultimately this can have large dividends down the road as companies learn how to do their jobs better from other professionals, leading to more satisfied customers.

“My focus within my business is “What is the end user experience?’ So developing teams to create that experience, it’s all about that relationship,” said O’Donnell. “I think that when talk about B2B or B2C, we’re looking at the connection and how do we build community and foster interaction with each other because that’s what good business is.”

“It’s less about the leads and more about, ‘Are we developing as professionals, as people?'” says Pabich about Team B2B. “So we spend a lot time on education, talking about how well we spend our time, how do we handle difficult to conversations with our employees. I think that adds a lot of value to that group.”

