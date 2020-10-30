Board Spotlight: Maureen Strobl

In this Chamber Spotlight segment, we meet NACC Board of Directors member Maureen Strobl, Finance Manager, at Air BP headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “I’ve enjoyed being on the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and getting to know all the great people involved in it,” said Maureen Strobl. “I’m amazed at how much people care about the community. I thought I was involved in the community but when I learned about so many other organizations and the thing going on I realized there’s far more one can do if you wish to,” said Strobl.

Maureen’s team manages the back office for commercial, general aviation and military jet fuel sales. Maureen joined BP in 2005 as the Air BP North America accounting and financial reporting manager before her appointment as the North America finance manager. In 2015, she assumed South America accountabilities and, in 2017, added Mexico accountabilities.

Before joining BP, Maureen worked in accounting and finances roles ranging from auditor to accounting manager at John Deere, Waste Management and Tyco International.

Maureen has a bachelor’s degree in accounting and business administration from Marycrest College and an M.B.A. from the University of Iowa. She is a certified public accountant and a certified management accountant.

