Whose Pet is this Anyway? is a played team vs. team. The contestants rotate up at the buzzer going head-to-head against a contestant from the other team. On the first screen, they will see a photo of a pet followed by a second screen showing three former Game On contestants, one of which that pet belongs to. The first person to put “their paws” on the buzzer and correctly guess whose pet it is, wins one point. They say it’s a “dog-eat-dog” world out there and “Whose Pet is this Anyway?” is certainly no exception!

Team Cold Snap

Captain, Matt Doyle, the branch manager of Cross Country Mortgage

Tish Thompson, Chief Business Psychologist at Legacy Blueprint

Brian O’Malley, Brand Specialist at HALO

McKenzie Kuhn, Attorney at Law with Kuhn, Heap, and Monson

Team Heat Wave

Captain Patti Minglin, the Founder and CEO of Go Girl Communications

Jim Mark, Chief Strategy Officer with Wight and Company

Anita Knotts, A senior executive and entrepreneur in financial services

Tom Rossi, Wealth Management Advisor at Northwestern Mutual-Chicago

About Game On!

Naperville’s only TV game show is hosted by Danielle Tufano of 95.9 The River. Two teams of four players each compete in six fun games of skill and chance to win the Game On! Trophy AND city bragging rights.

Watch More Episodes of Game On!

Grab a bowl of popcorn and see who took home the coveted trophy in previous seasons of Game On! You can remotely watch more episodes of Naperville’s only TV game show anytime!