Uber Eats is played one team at a time. One member of the team will be considered the Uber Eats delivery driver and each of the other team members will act as a passenger. One at a time, each passenger will secretly be shown a local restaurant on the TV screen behind the driver. They will sit down on the seat next to the driver and give them clues as to the restaurant they want to go to. They can use descriptions, menu items, type of restaurant, and/or location information. They are not allowed to use any part of the restaurant name as a clue. The driver will try to guess which restaurant the passenger wants to go to based on their clues. Once the driver correctly guesses the restaurant, a new passenger climbs into the passenger seat. The driver can pass once if they are having trouble guessing the restaurant. Teams will earn two points for each correct answer and if they get all 12 clues right, they get a “tip” of five extra points. Who will win? Team Cold Snap or Team Heat Wave? Watch to find out!

Team Cold Snap

Captain, Matt Doyle, the branch manager of Cross Country Mortgage

Tish Thompson, Chief Business Psychologist at Legacy Blueprint

Brian O’Malley, Brand Specialist at HALO

McKenzie Kuhn, Attorney at Law with Kuhn, Heap, and Monson

Team Heat Wave

Captain Patti Minglin, the Founder and CEO of Go Girl Communications

Jim Mark, Chief Strategy Officer with Wight and Company

Anita Knotts, A senior executive and entrepreneur in financial services

Tom Rossi, Wealth Management Advisor at Northwestern Mutual-Chicago

About Game On!

Naperville’s only TV game show is hosted by Danielle Tufano of 95.9 The River. Two teams of four players each compete in six fun games of skill and chance to win the Game On! Trophy AND city bragging rights.

