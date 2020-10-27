Played one team at a time, each player has a box with images on it. Danielle will give a category which provides a clue as to what images players must first find. Once they find all the images, the team must work together to arrange themselves, with their boxes, in the correct chronological order from earliest to most recent and then yell, “Game On!” If all images are correct and in the proper order, the team gets a point and the game moves on. If not, they’ll have to try again. There’s 90 seconds on the clock and no passes. Three points for each correct answer and a bonus five points for all six correct answers within the time limit.

Check out other episodes of Game On!

Episode 10 Host: Danielle Tufano of 95.9 The River