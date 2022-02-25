The Halloween One! Game On! conjures up the Halloween spirit as Team Thrills and captain Josh McBroom of Edward Jones Financial goes up against Team Chills and captain Kelley Meyer Douglas of Itzy Ritzy in a competition that’s sure to be a thriller! Grab your boofriend or ghoulfriend and watch the teams compete in these ghastly games.

Vincent Price is Right

Monster Mash

Mummy Wrap

9 Lives

Sweet Slogans

Trick or Treat

In a game called Mommy Dearest two audience participants take Center Stage as they try and score points for either Team Thrills or Team Chills.

The Halloween One Teams:

Team Thrills

Jeff Gross – Indian Prairie District Boy Scouts of America

Marcie Schatz – Naperville Deputy City Manager

Julie Cunningham – Naperville Women’s Club

Josh McBroom – Edward Jones Financial

Team Chills

Mike Havala – Loaves & Fishes Community Pantry

Celeste Wagner – Aurelio’s Pizza

Kelley Meyer Douglas – Itzy Ritzy

Matt Moser – Special Needs Consultants

About Game On!

Naperville’s only TV game show is hosted by Danielle Tufano of 95.9 The River. Two teams of four players each compete in six fun games of skill and chance to win the Game On! Trophy AND city bragging rights.

Grab a bowl of popcorn and see who took home the coveted trophy in previous seasons of Game On! You can remotely watch more episodes of Naperville’s only TV game show anytime!