The Halloween One! Game On! conjures up the Halloween spirit as Team Thrills and captain Josh McBroom of Edward Jones Financial goes up against Team Chills and captain Kelley Meyer Douglas of Itzy Ritzy in a competition that’s sure to be a thriller! Grab your boofriend or ghoulfriend and watch the teams compete in these ghastly games.
- Vincent Price is Right
- Monster Mash
- Mummy Wrap
- 9 Lives
- Sweet Slogans
- Trick or Treat
In a game called Mommy Dearest two audience participants take Center Stage as they try and score points for either Team Thrills or Team Chills.
The Halloween One Teams:
Team Thrills
Jeff Gross – Indian Prairie District Boy Scouts of America
Marcie Schatz – Naperville Deputy City Manager
Julie Cunningham – Naperville Women’s Club
Josh McBroom – Edward Jones Financial
Team Chills
Mike Havala – Loaves & Fishes Community Pantry
Celeste Wagner – Aurelio’s Pizza
Kelley Meyer Douglas – Itzy Ritzy
Matt Moser – Special Needs Consultants
About Game On!
Naperville’s only TV game show is hosted by Danielle Tufano of 95.9 The River. Two teams of four players each compete in six fun games of skill and chance to win the Game On! Trophy AND city bragging rights.
Grab a bowl of popcorn and see who took home the coveted trophy in previous seasons of Game On! You can remotely watch more episodes of Naperville’s only TV game show anytime!