TV Sitcom Showdown Game On! is the 9th episode in the Game On! series. This time around TEAM Late Night lead by Jacque Clermont faces off against Amanda Kunzer and TEAM Prime Time. Channeling their inner Golden Girls and their Simpson’s these teams give it all they’ve got in six fun-filled games – all with a TV theme:

Screen Time

M*A*S*H Up!

Saved By The Buzz

King of the Clues

Nightly Lineup

Text Tunes

Two audience members also get in on the Sitcom Showdown Game On! action in a buzzer-beating game called Seen It.

Team Late Night

Jacque Clermont – Naperville School District 203

Kaylin Risvold – Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce

James Bernicky – Bernicky Law Firm

Paul Novak – T2 Asset Management

Team Prime Time

Amanda Kunzer – Edgewood Clinical Services

Mari Rodriguez – DynaCom

Colton Antos – Codeverse

Keith Hartenberger – Edward-Elmhurst Health

About Game On!

Naperville’s only TV game show is hosted by Danielle Tufano. Two teams of four players each compete in six fun games of skill and chance to win the Game On! Trophy AND city bragging rights.

Grab a bowl of popcorn and see who took home the coveted trophy in previous episodes of Game On! You can remotely watch more episodes of Naperville’s only TV game show anytime!