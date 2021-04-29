Screen Time is played one team at a time, each team watches a brief viral video clip on a TV screen. After viewing the clip the host then asks the contestants a question about the video, together the teams can discuss their answer for up to 10 seconds. The stakes are high in Screen Time as each correct answer earns a team two points. There are six video clips total and if a team gets all six answers correct, they can receive five bonus points! Only those contestants with superior attention to detail will be able to get the questions correct!

Team Cold Snap

Captain, Matt Doyle, the branch manager of Cross Country Mortgage

Tish Thompson, Chief Business Psychologist at Legacy Blueprint

Brian O’Malley, Brand Specialist at HALO

McKenzie Kuhn, Attorney at Law with Kuhn, Heap, and Monson

Team Heat Wave

Captain Patti Minglin, the Founder and CEO of Go Girl Communications

Jim Mark, Chief Strategy Officer with Wight and Company

Anita Knotts, A senior executive and entrepreneur in financial services

Tom Rossi, Wealth Management Advisor at Northwestern Mutual-Chicago

About Game On!

Naperville’s only TV game show is hosted by Danielle Tufano of 95.9 The River. Two teams of four players each compete in six fun games of skill and chance to win the Game On! Trophy AND city bragging rights.

