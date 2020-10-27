New Reality

Posted on October 27, 2020

Played one team at a time, teams are shown a brief clip from a reality TV show. A question is posed about the show and then the team can discuss for up to 10 seconds, but only the captain gives their final answer. Two points for each correct answer, plus five bonus points if all are correct. There are six clips per team.

Episode 10 Host: Danielle Tufano of 95.9 The River

#TEAMCURBSIDECHAMPIONS

  • James Bernicky
  • Kim White
  • Chad Pedigo
  • Celeste Wagner
#TEAMREMOTEROCKSTARS

  • Wendy Hayum-Gross
  • Timothy Pabich
  • Jacque Clermont
  • Mario Lambert
OCTOBER PLAY OF THE MONTH

