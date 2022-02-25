Game On! Online is the 10th episode of NCTV17’s popular TV game show. In a socially distanced world, audience members are invited to watch the show from home and join in on the fun to play along with the two teams of Curbside Champions led by James Bernicky of Bernicky Law Firm and Remote Rock Stars led by Wendy Hayum-Gross of Grow Wellness Group.

The contestants play four games in-studio with the remaining two games being played by audience members who compete from home. The outcome is remote-controlled in this episode of Game On! Oneline where the following games are played:

Drawn Out

Behind the Mask – audience game

Time Box

Emojinary – audience game

Buzzer Beats

At All Costs

TEAM Curbside Champions

James Bernicky – Bernicky Law Firm

Kim White – Career Networking Center

Chad Pedigo – DuPagePADS

Celeste Wagner – Aurelio’s Pizza

TEAM Remote Rockstars

Wendy Hayum-Gross – Grow Wellness Group

Timothy Pabich – Magnitech

Jacque Clermont – Naperville School District 203

Mario Lambert – Populous Group

Game On! Online Remote Contestants:

Leah Margulies – Team #CurbsideChampions versus Devon Moon – Team #RemoteRockstars

Amanda Kunzer – Team #Curbside Champions versus Michelle Clemen – Team #Remote Rockstars

About Game On!

Naperville’s only TV game show is hosted by Danielle Tufano. Two teams of four players each compete in six fun games of skill and chance to win the Game On! Trophy AND city bragging rights.

Grab a bowl of popcorn and see who took home the coveted trophy in previous seasons of Game On! You can remotely watch more episodes of Naperville’s only TV game show anytime!