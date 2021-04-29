This game is all about Four Letter Words! – And no, not the kind you might be thinking! Teams sit in a row of chairs wearing blackout glasses, so they can’t see anything. Each contestant is given one large wooden letter in random order. Then the host provides clues to what four-letter word they need to come up with. Each word fits within an overall general theme. Team members must organize the random letters into the word they came up with and hold them up so it is readable to the audience. In Four Letter Words, teams will earn three points for each correct answer and with two minutes on the clock. They need to keep their cool and concentrate!

Team Cold Snap

Captain, Matt Doyle, the branch manager of Cross Country Mortgage

Tish Thompson, Chief Business Psychologist at Legacy Blueprint

Brian O’Malley, Brand Specialist at HALO

McKenzie Kuhn, Attorney at Law with Kuhn, Heap, and Monson

Team Heat Wave

Captain Patti Minglin, the Founder and CEO of Go Girl Communications

Jim Mark, Chief Strategy Officer with Wight and Company

Anita Knotts, A senior executive and entrepreneur in financial services

Tom Rossi, Wealth Management Advisor at Northwestern Mutual-Chicago

About Game On!

Naperville’s only TV game show is hosted by Danielle Tufano of 95.9 The River. Two teams of four players each compete in six fun games of skill and chance to win the Game On! Trophy AND city bragging rights.

