Forces of Nature Game On! is the 11th episode in the series.

A storm front is brewing as the teams face the Forces of Nature! Team Cold Snap led by Matt Doyle Branch Manager of Cross Country Mortgage faces Team Heat Wave lead by Patti Minglin CEO of Go Girl Communications in battle of the elements to see which way the wind blows, as the two squads weather the following games:

Whose Pet is this Anyway?

Uber Eats

Screen Time

Four Letter Words

Recycled Responses

Music Elements

Team Cold Snap

Matt Doyle, Branch Manager of Cross Country Mortgage

Tish Thompson, Chief Business Psychologist at Legacy Blueprint

Brian O’Malley, Brand Specialist at HALO

McKenzie Kuhn, Attorney at Law with Kuhn, Heap, and Monson

Team Heat Wave

Patti Minglin, the Founder and CEO of Go Girl Communications

Jim Mark, Chief Strategy Officer with Wight and Company

Anita Knotts, CEO Lotus Women’s Institute

Tom Rossi, Wealth Management Advisor at Northwestern Mutual-Chicago

About Game On!

Naperville’s only TV game show is hosted by Danielle Tufano. Two teams of four players each compete in six fun games of skill and chance to win the Game On! Trophy AND city bragging rights.

Grab a bowl of popcorn and see who took home the coveted trophy in previous seasons of Game On! You can remotely watch more episodes of Naperville’s only TV game show anytime!