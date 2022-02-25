Forces of Nature Game On! is the 11th episode in the series.
A storm front is brewing as the teams face the Forces of Nature! Team Cold Snap led by Matt Doyle Branch Manager of Cross Country Mortgage faces Team Heat Wave lead by Patti Minglin CEO of Go Girl Communications in battle of the elements to see which way the wind blows, as the two squads weather the following games:
- Whose Pet is this Anyway?
- Uber Eats
- Screen Time
- Four Letter Words
- Recycled Responses
- Music Elements
Team Cold Snap
Matt Doyle, Branch Manager of Cross Country Mortgage
Tish Thompson, Chief Business Psychologist at Legacy Blueprint
Brian O’Malley, Brand Specialist at HALO
McKenzie Kuhn, Attorney at Law with Kuhn, Heap, and Monson
Team Heat Wave
Patti Minglin, the Founder and CEO of Go Girl Communications
Jim Mark, Chief Strategy Officer with Wight and Company
Anita Knotts, CEO Lotus Women’s Institute
Tom Rossi, Wealth Management Advisor at Northwestern Mutual-Chicago
About Game On!
Naperville’s only TV game show is hosted by Danielle Tufano. Two teams of four players each compete in six fun games of skill and chance to win the Game On! Trophy AND city bragging rights.
Grab a bowl of popcorn and see who took home the coveted trophy in previous seasons of Game On! You can remotely watch more episodes of Naperville’s only TV game show anytime!