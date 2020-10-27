This game is Emojionary – think Pictionary but with emoji’s! Contestants will see a see a series of emojis that form a movie title. We’ll go one person at a time, and they’ll have to name the movie. Get it right, and

earn 2 points. Get it wrong, or don’t answer, the other person can answer for 1 point. Each contestant will have 5 slides to answer, and we’ll go back and forth between the two of them. If by the

end of all ten clues, there’s a tie, we’ll have a sudden death question, where the first person to answer wins the game and earns five points for the team they are playing for.

Amanda Kunzer – Team #Curbside Champions

Michelle Clemen – Team #Remote Rockstars