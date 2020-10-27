This game is played one team at a time, and one player is chosen to draw a picture. The drawer goes up to the poster board, gets a clue and begins to draw as two minutes is set on the clock. His or her teammates must guess what he or she is drawing. There will be two points for each correct answer. The team gets only one pass.

Episode 10 Host: Danielle Tufano of 95.9 The River