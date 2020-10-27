Buzzer Beats

This game is played with both teams playing against each other, one player at a time at the buzzer. A short audio clip of a song is played and the first person to slam their buzzer and correct name the artist, gets three points. If contestant guesses wrong, the other team can steal for one point. After each round, the two opposing players quickly exit and the next set of players takes their place and players continue to rotate for as many rounds as they can within 90 seconds.

Episode 10 Host: Danielle Tufano of 95.9 The River