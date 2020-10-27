Buzzer Beats

Posted on October 27, 2020

This game is played with both teams playing against each other, one player at a time at the buzzer.  A short audio clip of a song is played and the first person to slam their buzzer and correct name the artist, gets three points.  If contestant guesses wrong, the other team can steal for one point.  After each round, the two opposing players quickly exit and the next set of players takes their place and players continue to rotate for as many rounds as they can within 90 seconds.

Check out other episodes of Game On!

Episode 10 Host: Danielle Tufano of 95.9 The River

#TEAMCURBSIDECHAMPIONS

  • James Bernicky
  • Kim White
  • Chad Pedigo
  • Celeste Wagner
#TEAMREMOTEROCKSTARS

  • Wendy Hayum-Gross
  • Timothy Pabich
  • Jacque Clermont
  • Mario Lambert
Back to Episode 10
OCTOBER PLAY OF THE MONTH

OCTOBER PLAY OF THE MONTH

Vote for your favorite Play of the Month sponsored by Trunnell Insurance.

cat2array(70) { [0]=> int(13781) [1]=> int(3) [2]=> int(8) [3]=> int(14) [4]=> int(20) [5]=> int(25) [6]=> int(30) [7]=> int(13588) [8]=> int(13759) [9]=> int(15) [10]=> int(21) [11]=> int(26) [12]=> int(39) [13]=> int(60) [14]=> int(62) [15]=> int(11961) [16]=> int(12127) [17]=> int(10) [18]=> int(17) [19]=> int(22) [20]=> int(193) [21]=> int(195) [22]=> int(11111) [23]=> int(12126) [24]=> int(13596) [25]=> int(11) [26]=> int(23) [27]=> int(44) [28]=> int(63) [29]=> int(194) [30]=> int(196) [31]=> int(6957) [32]=> int(12128) [33]=> int(19) [34]=> int(24) [35]=> int(27) [36]=> int(28) [37]=> int(36) [38]=> int(4101) [39]=> int(12129) [40]=> int(13774) [41]=> int(13) [42]=> int(18) [43]=> int(1036) [44]=> int(2663) [45]=> int(7053) [46]=> int(1714) [47]=> int(2657) [48]=> int(6494) [49]=> int(13317) [50]=> int(1233) [51]=> int(13595) [52]=> int(54) [53]=> int(1232) [54]=> int(32) [55]=> int(13773) [56]=> int(501) [57]=> int(33) [58]=> int(6733) [59]=> int(58) [60]=> int(38) [61]=> int(2) [62]=> int(375) [63]=> int(13777) [64]=> int(7) [65]=> int(13760) [66]=> int(13763) [67]=> int(42) [68]=> int(4) [69]=> int(5) }

Programs List

  • Business Connection
  • Career Center
  • College Sports Highlights
  • Community Events
  • Dana Being Dana
  • Documentaries
  • Finding Common Ground
  • Game On!
  • Inside the Chamber
  • The Moms Network
  • Naperville News 17
  • Naperville Notables
  • Naperville Sports Weekly
  • NCTV17 News Update
  • School Scene
  • Seniors Today
  • Spotlight
  • The Red Zone

    • Connect

    Contact

    Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

    127 Ambassador Drive, Suite 103
    Naperville, IL 60540

    630.355.2124
    info@nctv17.com

    Location & Hours

    Our EIN is 36-3460409