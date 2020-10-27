Bernicky Law Sponsor Spot

NCTV17 would like to thank Bernicky Law for their generous sponsorship of Game On! Online. Karyn Charvat performed a message from Bernicky Law in the style of “The Office.”

“Dunder Mifflin, this is Pam!” When you work in an office like mine, you never know when you may need legal advice. The Bernicky Law Firm team is spot on and puts people first. They helped Dwight determine what legal recourse he could take in the workplace after…someone…pulled a number of serious pranks on him. They went above and beyond when Angela was handling some delicate financial matters, after her cats got into her safe. They helped Michael with some personal injury matters after his foot got burned in a George Foreman grill. And they helped Jim and I when we closed on our house…(looks at Jim stick with slight irritation) his parents’ old house…even offering a zoom or curbside closing.

The Bernicky Law Firm team has a top-notch team of attorneys and a superstar staff…ready to treat you like family. I have to say I was impressed with the atmosphere, really impressed!

“Bernicky Law Firm, this is Pam, how may I help you?”