Behind the Mask

Posted on October 27, 2020

In this game “Behind the mask,” two audience members play against each other but guessing one a time.  They will both see an image from a TV show, but all characters are wearing a mask.  One player gets to guess.  If she gets it right, she’ll get two points for her team, but if guessed wrong, the other person has a chance to guess for one point.  After all ten clues (five per person), whoever wins will earn five points for the time they are playing for, #CurbsideChampions or #Remote Rockstars.  If there is a tie, however, we do a sudden death round where the first person to shout the answer wins.

Contestants:

Leah Margulies – Team #CurbsideChampions

Devon Moon – Team #RemoteRockstars

OCTOBER PLAY OF THE MONTH

