Assured Partners Sponsor Spot

Posted on October 27, 2020

NCTV17 would like to thank Assured Partners for their generous sponsorship of Game On! Online.  Karyn Charvat performed a message for Assured Partners  in the style of “Cobra Kai.”

I could wax on or off for hours about Assured Partners. They aren’t just in the insurance business.  They like to build relationships, and they know how to do it without somehow sneakily making you paint fences and clean all their cars in the process. Assured Partners focuses on trust, collaboration and mutual respect, principals I use in my own dojo. The unexpected can happen in life, whether burst pipes, a fire or a sudden injury when someone sweeps your leg during a tournament. But Assured Partners Esser Hayes thinks ahead to make sure any of your commercial or personal insurance needs are covered and your assets protected. They kick the competition to the curb with their power through partnership approach. Assured Partners, much like karat, offers the best defense.

OCTOBER PLAY OF THE MONTH

Vote for your favorite Play of the Month sponsored by Trunnell Insurance.

