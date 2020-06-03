What is the psychology of racism and implicit bias?

Hosts Dana Davenport and Rebecca Malotke-Meslin explore the psychology of racism, implicit bias, and the way forward through allyship with special guests:

Randolph Stone, a Retired Clinical Professor of Law from the University of Chicago

Won Kim, The Director of Discipleship at New Community Covenant Church-Bronzeville

Genhi Givings Bailey, the Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer at Perkins Coie

Dr. Stephen Maynard Caliendo, Professor of Political Science at North Central College

“There’s a lot that’s going on in our brains at any given moment,” says Dr. Stephen Maynard Caliendo, Professor of Political Science at North Central College. “And we’re only aware of a small fraction of it. And so when we talk about preconscious, or unconscious, ideas or thoughts, it’s really about the associations that we have and connections in our brain that are outside of our awareness at any given moment.”

“An important thing to know about unconscious or implicit bias is how quickly are brains are doing it,” adds Genhi Givings Bailey, the Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer at Perkins Coie. “It’s called unconscious or implicit for a reason because we don’t even know it’s happening, and in fact, the brain in under one second is making decisions about a person’s race, their age, their ethnicity and their gender.”

About the Show

Finding Common Ground is focused on important current events and how they impact our diverse population. We are many voices of one community, often with strong opinions on every side of an issue. Here, through courageous conversation in the interest of discovering collaborative solutions, we hope to find our common ground.

Throughout the show guests and viewers are invited to acknowledge the four agreements to courageous conversations:

Stay Engaged

Speak Your Truth

Experience Discomfort

Expect and Accept Non-Closure

*The episode was taped prior to this week’s incidents in New York City and Minneapolis.