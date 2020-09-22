Reopening Naperville’s Businesses: Too Soon or Too Late?

This segment of Finding Common Ground features two community members, Josh McBroom and Karen Peck, debating the pros and cons of reopening Naperville’s businesses and the decisions made by state and local governments.

Peck believes that at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the country didn’t do enough to stop the spread of the virus. “What should we have done? We should have locked down sooner,” says Peck. “We should not have made mask wearing a political issue.”

McBroom believes the lockdown restrictions had too high a cost for the benefits it provided. “In the spring, child abuse reporting cases were down 60%,” says McBroom, “I mean, what’s happening? We know it’s happening. People aren’t seeing these kids who normally report these things.”

Data versus Anecdotes

The group also discussed how data about COVID-19 is being reported and if anecdotal evidence should be used in decision-making.

“I don’t think we continue to make decisions based on stories,” says McBroom.

“Well, this is a novel coronavirus,” says Peck, “over time we’re not going to just have anecdotal data. We’re gonna have bigger numbers because we will have studied this longer.”

Finding Common Ground

But in the end, McBroom and Peck found common ground.

“The privileged people are able to keep working, and this is mostly harming people who are less affluent,” says Peck.

“We can agree on that,” adds McBroom.

