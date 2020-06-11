Regina Brent, the Founder and President of Unity Partnership, and Naperville Police Department Chief Bob Marshall join hosts Dana Davenport and Rebecca Malotke-Meslin to discuss some of the police policies and procedures particular to Naperville.

The discussion began with “Response to Resistance” which is the NPD’s own updated version of excessive force, and how the department has been accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA®) nine times since 1992. But not all departments seek out this accreditation, something Marshall says needs to change.

“We’ve got to get more consistency,” says Marshall, “so our residents, so the community knows what’s acceptable in this community is consistent with what the next community is. We need to centralize police policy throughout the nation.”

The accreditation also takes into account community responses to the department, but Brent warns that there is still work to be done.

“There’s a double-edged sword at times,” says Brent, “as we walk while black, talk while black, drive while black, and are stopped by some police officers. There’s a different treatment when it comes to white privilege. And that’s what our community is concerned about.”

The conversation concluded with a reform that Chief Marshall is hoping to get passed in the State of Illinois.

“If we fire an officer,” says Marshall, “their certification from the State of Illinois Training Board must be revoked. Cause what happens? They go to other police departments.”

