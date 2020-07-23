Parents Talk About Sending Kids Back to School

The COVID-19 Pandemic has drastically changed the way so many of us live our day-to-day lives, and with going back to school right around the corner parents, teachers and health experts are talking about what the best options are for moving the education of children forward. Parent Joe Cross discusses why he thinks sending kids to school in person is the best option, joined by fellow parent and pediatrician who shares that opinion Dr. Nisha Kakodkar.

Sending Kids to School

“I’m definitely for school opening but more broadly I’m for children,” said Dr. Kakodkar on the subject. “I’m a pediatrician and a mom and I’ve really seen the adverse affect on children in my practice and in my own home. My rate of diagnosing depression and anxiety has tripled,” said said Dr. Kakodkar.

“I see a lot of kids already out not social distancing, I think it’s a real threat and a real fear,” said Cross. “But at the end of the day as far as how school goes when it goes online only it wasn’t the best experience,” said Cross on how his family has responded to remote learning.

“Children are less likely to not only contract the virus but also to transmit it,” said Dr. Kakodkar on children spreading sickness in school, “That is something that also gives me comfort,” with Cross adding that Illinois is different from other states like Florida who have seen a rise in COVID cases and might be more at risk. “I think we have to go by what’s going on in our state and our counties,” said Cross.

What Gets Lost with Learning from Home

Both parents were asked if their kids had an opinion on returning to school.

“Oh yeah even the oldest that hates schools (laughs),” said Cross “He said I want my life back, that’s how he said it. He misses and this is a child that hates school.”

“I have two children who both miss their friends, they miss their social interaction. My older child who does have disabilities told me, I learn better in person.” said Dr. Kakodkar.

ABOUT THE SHOW

Finding Common Ground is focused on important current events and how they impact our diverse population. We are many voices of one community, often with strong opinions on every side of an issue. Here, through courageous conversation in the interest of discovering collaborative solutions, we hope to find out common ground.

All guests and viewers are invited to acknowledge the four agreements to courageous conversations: