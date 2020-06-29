In this segment of Finding Common Ground, Naperville moms talk about parenting through racism with hosts Dana Davenport and Rebecca Malotke-Meslin. The group discusses issues of race, privilege, and the conversations they had with their children regarding current events and the black lives matter movement.

Moms Share their Experiences

Kim White, who is black, is a mother of two grown children and Jacque Clermont, who is white, is a mother of four. White has lived in Naperville for 15 years, and Clermont currently lives in the same neighborhood where she grew up.

White shared the story of a Facebook post in which she detailed her fears for her son who went out for a run.

“My husband and I were both working in the office and he came in and he was about to go for a run, and so in that moment we all just froze,” says White.

“Kim, your post woke me up,” added Clermont. “I put myself in your situation, and looking at the things that you have to talk about with your children that I don’t as a white woman.”

The group also discussed the differences between raising white children and black children, and white fragility and privilege.

“It can be a trigger word, that there is privilege,” says Davenport, “and some people take that to mean that I haven’t been through struggles. I haven’t had hardships. I haven’t had a difficult life. You can enjoy privilege, whether it be socio-economic, racial, sexual privilege, and still go through things.”

About the Show

Finding Common Ground is focused on important current events and how they impact our diverse population. We are many voices of one community, often with strong opinions on every side of an issue. Here, through courageous conversation in the interest of discovering collaborative solutions, we hope to find out common ground.

All guests and viewers are invited to acknowledge the four agreements to courageous conversations: