Naperville dads talk about parenting through racism with hosts Dana Davenport and Rebecca Malotke-Meslin for this segment of Finding Common Ground. The group discusses issues of race, privilege, and the conversations they had with their children regarding current events and the black lives matter movement.

Dads Share their Experiences

Cliff Kalish, who is white, is a father of four and Gerald Lewis, who is black, is a father of three.

The group discussed reactions to the murder of George Floyd and the conversations they had with their families.

“I was getting the question from four year olds, what is social injustice,” says Lewis. “You try to put it in as simple terms as you can for four year old to process. What I let them know was that there are a lot of things in life that are unfair. And because of the color of our skin, there is a history and a fight that is going on for equality.”

The dads also talked about how parenting can be different for black and white households when it comes to protecting children.

“Some of these conversations that black families have,” says Lewis, “if you get pulled over by a cop, don’t try and fight. Don’t try and argue. Do everything you are told. I think those conversations are still warranted conversations.”

“No one’s driving yet, thank God,” adds Kalish, “but when they get to that point, like, if you get pulled over, ‘don’t talk back, or don’t do this’ that’s not a conversation I’ve ever even thought about having with them.”

About the Show

Finding Common Ground is focused on important current events and how they impact our diverse population. We are many voices of one community, often with strong opinions on every side of an issue. Here, through courageous conversation in the interest of discovering collaborative solutions, we hope to find out common ground.

All guests and viewers are invited to acknowledge the four agreements to courageous conversations:

Stay Engaged Speak Your Truth Experience Discomfort Expect and Accept Non-Closure

