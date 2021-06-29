Exploring Naperville’s Affordable Housing Past

Naperville has been cited repeatedly in the last 10-15 years for its lack of affordable housing. On this Finding Common Ground, hosts Dana Davenport and Rebecca Malotke-Meslin, chat with planning and housing experts to see why that is and what collective steps we are taking to remedy the problem by exploring the past, present, and future of local affordable housing.

It’s hard to talk about the present and future without first acknowledging the past. In this segment, the hosts and expert panel discuss Naperville’s past housing efforts. Host Dana Davenport and Rebecca Malotke-Meslin are joined by Robert Bruegmann a Professor of Art History and Urban Planning at the University of Illinois-Chicago and the author of Sprawl: A Compact History, and Judith Brodhead who served on and chaired the Naperville Plan Commission during a period of rapid growth in Naperville before serving on the City Council for twelve years. She is also an English Professor and Coordinator of Cultural Events at North Central College and taught a seminar titled “Chicago and Suburban Housing” for many years as part of the Chicago Area Studies program.

Program Guests

Robert Bruegmann , author of Sprawl: A Compact History and Professor Emeritus of Architectural History at the University of Illinois at Chicago

Judith Brodhead, English Professor & Coordinator of Cultural Events at North Central College & Former Naperville Councilwoman

Mike Ryder, DuPage Housing Alliance & St. Thomas the Apostle Outreach & Social Justice Office

Kevin M. Gallaher, Attorney at Winick & Gallaher & Former Naperville Councilman

Affordable Housing Full Episode

