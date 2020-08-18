100 Years of Women’s Suffrage: Youth and Elections

A century ago women were granted the right to vote, but how has this effected youth and elections?

Shoshana Frank, and election judge and the public policy chair for the Naperville AAUW, and Logan White, a Media Strategist with Edelman talked about the upcoming election.

Different Ways to Vote

The discussion began with the difference between mail-in ballots and absentee ballots.

“They’re actually the same thing,” says Frank. “It’s just two different ways of referring to a ballot that is sent to your home versus going and voting in person.”

If a person gets a mail-in or absentee ballot, Frank says to make sure you follow all the directions very carefully.

“Unfortunately a lot of absentee ballots are voided because they are filled out incorrectly. That’s why it’s super important to read the instructions.”

Young People Getting More Involved

“For young people in particular, I think there’s a misconception that we’re not very well versed on issues and policies and the legislation,” says White, “Honestly, I think that’s a huge misconception.”

Frank added that she’s also seen a lot more people engaged about voting.

“Just today when I was getting news alerts, people were talking about mail-in ballots and the U.S. Postal service, and what’s going on with voting,” Frank says.

