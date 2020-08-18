100 Years of Women’s Suffrage: Women and Politics

The passing of the 19th Amendment guaranteed women the right to vote in the United States. But what effect did this have on women in politics and running for office?

Women in Office

Judy Brodhead, a Naperville City Councilwoman, and Reba Osborne, the Director of Government Affairs & Business Development for the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce discuss the challenges of women entering politics.

“There’s such a double standard,” says Osborne. “This was a joke back in the 80’s when I started my career. Like, you’d see a male leader and he’s got a photograph of his family and it’s like, ah, solid family man. And then the female, it’s like, oh my gosh, she’s gonna be distracted.”

“There’s a saying, you know, ‘women only get one chance.’ You can be a bad boy in high school, maybe even in college, maybe even get yourself in some trouble as a young working guy,” says Brodhead. “Women politically do not recover from that.”

The Next 100 Years

The group also discussed Kamala Harris being announced as the Vice President pick for the Democratic Party and their hopes for the next 100 years.

“I would like them (women) to be raised with the confidence that the political arena is an appropriate place for them to put their brains and energy,” says Brodhead.

