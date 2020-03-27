Dine In Naperville has never been more important than it is right now with the COVID-19 stay-at-home order.

Dine Naperville

DineNaperville has put together a list of local restaurants offering pick-up or service. There are lots to choose from including all different styles of food from pizza to tacos to steaks! You can also purchase packaged beer and wine to accompany your meal. And, if you are just craving a sweet treat for dessert – there are several options available.

#DineInNaperville Challenge

In honor of Great American Takeout Day on March 24, Steve and Julie Chirico also started a #DineInNaperville Challenge to support local restaurants. Citing the fact that so many local restaurants step up on a regular basis to support local charities in need of a donation for a fundraiser, the mayor and his wife believe now – more than ever – is a great time to return the support.

Here’s how it works. Order food from one of the many restaurants on the DineNaperville list that are offering pick-up or delivery, then post a photo of your takeout meal with the hashtag #DineInNaperville and challenge 5 of your friends to do the same!

It’s a simple way to support local businesses and get a great meal to enjoy at home with your family during this important stay-at-home time period.