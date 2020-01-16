Women supporting women is an essential part of Dana Being Dana. On this episode are two women who have made careers out of supporting and uplifting others. Michelle Jenks, founder of The FUSIoN Project, and Angela Rose, founder of P.A.V.E., join Dana Davenport to discuss tough topics such as human trafficking and sexual abuse, hoping to encourage and empower survivors.

“Women have been taught to be quiet,” said Jenks. “We’ve been taught to sit there and take it and we can’t do that anymore.”

“It’s so important because silence, I think, supports the oppressor,” said Davenport in agreement.

More than 300,000 children are sex trafficked every year.

“Speaking out publicly certainly is not for everybody, but when you keep it inside, we see a lot of alcohol abuse, eating disorder, and self-mutilation,” said Rose. “We see a lot of emotional aftermaths that can really be mitigated with processing and us as a community creating that safe space to support survivors and celebrate their voice.”

More on The FUSIoN Project & P.A.VE.

The FUSIoN Project is a not-for-profit that helps junior high school girls Find Unity, Self-Esteem and Inner-Strength and Overcome Negativity in a free after-school program. Studies show that by boosting their self-esteem, girls are less likely to become victims of abusive behavior, including bullying and sex trafficking.

P.A.V.E. (Promoting Awareness | Victim Empowerment) is the only national nonprofit that works to shatter the silence and prevent sexual violence through education, social advocacy, and survivor support. The group works with college students and professionals, parents, and civic leaders, nationally and internationally, to end sexual abuse and help victims heal.

About Dana

Dana Davenport is a Naperville resident who is passionate about life. Originally from the northern suburbs of Chicago, she is now a Naperville resident and a graduate of Spelman College and the University of Chicago Law School. An attorney and mother, Dana divorced in 2015, unleashing a new lease on life. She has a live radio show on intellectualradio.com on Wednesdays at 9pm and is excited to bring that show to television audiences on Naperville Community Television each month.

Previously, Dana has appeared on “He Said She Said” with Wanda Bee, “The Drive at 5” with Roman, and “Jaw Jackin” with Bob and T.C., and she was a relationship advisor on the “Gift of Gab Show” with Gabby Smith.