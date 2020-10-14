Women supporting women – is there enough of that in this world? Host Dana Michelle discusses the amazing things that can happen when women empower each other but also the obstacles that can get in the way of that happening.

“While men automatically look for connections and similarities, women too often pick each other part and they tear each other down,” she says. “But great things happen when women come together.”

Guests include Jennifer Adelia Dodson and Cory Briggs, co-hosts of “Two Moms & a Mic” podcast and Anita Knotts (Senior VP of Calamos Wealth Management) Kristi Wano (Wealth Advisor at Calamos Wealth Management), Kanika Stone Williams, and Tiombe Nucklos O’Rourke.

The group agreed that in order for one woman to empower another, it starts with looking inward.

“We are extremely critical of ourselves and we shouldn’t be,” said Wano. “We should celebrate our own personal successes and if we’re happy with ourselves, I think that will show to other women.”

About Dana

Dana Michelle is a Naperville resident who is passionate about life. Originally from the northern suburbs of Chicago, she is now a Naperville resident and a graduate of Spelman College and the University of Chicago Law School. An attorney and mother, Dana divorced in 2015, unleashing a new lease on life. She has a live radio show on intellectualradio.com on Wednesdays at 9pm and is excited to bring that show to television audiences on Naperville Community Television each month.

Previously, Dana has appeared on “He Said She Said” with Wanda Bee, “The Drive at 5” with Roman, and “Jaw Jackin” with Bob and T.C., and she was a relationship advisor on the “Gift of Gab Show” with Gabby Smith.