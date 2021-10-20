« Back to Dana Being Dana
October 20, 2021

When Are You Having a Baby?

When Are You Having a Baby? While that may seem like an innocent question, it’s a loaded one for so many people. The experience of a miscarriage or infertility happens far more frequently than we all realize.  Globally, 48.5 million couples experience infertility and an estimated 23 million miscarriages occur every year.  Yet it is something that we do not talk about enough; many people do not talk about it at all.   On this special hour-long episode, Dana is joined by nationally and internationally known experts in this space to talk candidly about fertility and infertility.

Guests on the Show

About Dana

Dana Davenport is a Naperville resident who is passionate about life.  Originally from the northern suburbs of Chicago, she is now a Naperville resident and a graduate of Spelman College and the University of Chicago Law School.  An attorney and mother, Dana divorced in 2015, unleashing a new lease on life.  She has a live radio show on intellectualradio.com on Wednesdays at 9 pm and is excited to bring that show to television audiences on Naperville Community Television each month.

Previously, Dana has appeared on “He Said She Said” with Wanda Bee, “The Drive at 5” with Roman, and “Jaw Jackin” with Bob and T.C., and she was a relationship advisor on the “Gift of Gab Show” with Gabby Smith.

Back to Dana Being Dana
cat2array(64) { [0]=> int(13818) [1]=> int(3) [2]=> int(8) [3]=> int(14) [4]=> int(20) [5]=> int(30) [6]=> int(13588) [7]=> int(13801) [8]=> int(15) [9]=> int(21) [10]=> int(44) [11]=> int(60) [12]=> int(62) [13]=> int(12127) [14]=> int(13781) [15]=> int(10) [16]=> int(17) [17]=> int(22) [18]=> int(36) [19]=> int(195) [20]=> int(12126) [21]=> int(13759) [22]=> int(11) [23]=> int(23) [24]=> int(63) [25]=> int(196) [26]=> int(7053) [27]=> int(11961) [28]=> int(12128) [29]=> int(13) [30]=> int(19) [31]=> int(24) [32]=> int(28) [33]=> int(6494) [34]=> int(11111) [35]=> int(12129) [36]=> int(18) [37]=> int(1036) [38]=> int(6957) [39]=> int(13595) [40]=> int(54) [41]=> int(2657) [42]=> int(4101) [43]=> int(13317) [44]=> int(32) [45]=> int(2663) [46]=> int(13803) [47]=> int(1714) [48]=> int(13773) [49]=> int(501) [50]=> int(1233) [51]=> int(33) [52]=> int(1232) [53]=> int(6733) [54]=> int(13804) [55]=> int(58) [56]=> int(38) [57]=> int(2) [58]=> int(375) [59]=> int(13777) [60]=> int(13760) [61]=> int(13763) [62]=> int(42) [63]=> int(5) }

Programs List

  • Business Connection
  • College Sports Highlights
  • Community Events
  • Dana Being Dana
  • Documentaries
  • Finding Common Ground
  • Game On!
  • Inside the Chamber
  • Naperville Little League Baseball
  • Naperville News 17
  • Naperville Notables
  • Naperville Sports Weekly
  • NCTV17 News Update
  • Seniors Today
  • Spotlight
  • The Red Zone

    • Connect

    Contact

    Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

    127 Ambassador Drive, Suite 103
    Naperville, IL 60540

    630.355.2124
    info@nctv17.com

    Location & Hours

    Our EIN is 36-3460409