When Are You Having a Baby? While that may seem like an innocent question, it’s a loaded one for so many people. The experience of a miscarriage or infertility happens far more frequently than we all realize. Globally, 48.5 million couples experience infertility and an estimated 23 million miscarriages occur every year. Yet it is something that we do not talk about enough; many people do not talk about it at all. On this special hour-long episode, Dana is joined by nationally and internationally known experts in this space to talk candidly about fertility and infertility.

Guests on the Show

About Dana