When Are You Having a Baby? While that may seem like an innocent question, it’s a loaded one for so many people. The experience of a miscarriage or infertility happens far more frequently than we all realize. Globally, 48.5 million couples experience infertility and an estimated 23 million miscarriages occur every year. Yet it is something that we do not talk about enough; many people do not talk about it at all. On this special hour-long episode, Dana is joined by nationally and internationally known experts in this space to talk candidly about fertility and infertility.
Guests on the Show
- Dr. Charles E. Miller, MD-The Advanced IVF Institute
- Anastasia Guido
- Jennifer Ballard Croft
- Camille TC Hammond MD MPH, CEO-Tinina Q Cade Foundation
- Nichelle Polston, Board Member-RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association
- Tanika Gray Valbrun, Founder-The White Dress Project
About Dana
Dana Davenport is a Naperville resident who is passionate about life. Originally from the northern suburbs of Chicago, she is now a Naperville resident and a graduate of Spelman College and the University of Chicago Law School. An attorney and mother, Dana divorced in 2015, unleashing a new lease on life. She has a live radio show on intellectualradio.com on Wednesdays at 9 pm and is excited to bring that show to television audiences on Naperville Community Television each month.
Previously, Dana has appeared on “He Said She Said” with Wanda Bee, “The Drive at 5” with Roman, and “Jaw Jackin” with Bob and T.C., and she was a relationship advisor on the “Gift of Gab Show” with Gabby Smith.