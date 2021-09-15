What’s Your Style? This Dana Being Dana is all about fashion! Growing up, Dana was an athletic tomboy who struggled with her sense of style. Since then she has grown to appreciate fashion and how it makes you feel when you put some effort into looking good and highlighting your assets. This fierce and fabulous episode features styling tips and techniques, wardrobe essentials, and how to look and feel your best on any budget.
Top 6 Wardrobe Essentials
Dana and her guests talked about building a timeless wardrobe that includes pieces you may already have in your closet. Their list includes:
- Graphic Print T-shirt
- Blouse
- Jacket
- Dark Denim
- Black Trouser
- Little Black Dress
Guests on the Show
- Alea Brummell Riley, Executive Creative Director-ALEIMAN
- Mary Raddatz, Co-Founder-What to Wear Collective
- Christina Caton Kitchel, Model
- Noor Shammas, Model
About Dana
Dana Davenport is a Naperville resident who is passionate about life. Originally from the northern suburbs of Chicago, she is now a Naperville resident and a graduate of Spelman College and the University of Chicago Law School. An attorney and mother, Dana divorced in 2015, unleashing a new lease on life. She has a live radio show on intellectualradio.com on Wednesdays at 9 pm and is excited to bring that show to television audiences on Naperville Community Television each month.
Previously, Dana has appeared on “He Said She Said” with Wanda Bee, “The Drive at 5” with Roman, and “Jaw Jackin” with Bob and T.C., and she was a relationship advisor on the “Gift of Gab Show” with Gabby Smith.