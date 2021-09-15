What’s Your Style? This Dana Being Dana is all about fashion! Growing up, Dana was an athletic tomboy who struggled with her sense of style. Since then she has grown to appreciate fashion and how it makes you feel when you put some effort into looking good and highlighting your assets. This fierce and fabulous episode features styling tips and techniques, wardrobe essentials, and how to look and feel your best on any budget.

Top 6 Wardrobe Essentials

Dana and her guests talked about building a timeless wardrobe that includes pieces you may already have in your closet. Their list includes:

Graphic Print T-shirt

Blouse

Jacket

Dark Denim

Black Trouser

Little Black Dress

Guests on the Show

About Dana