What’s Cooking? There is nothing that connects us like food. A meal is often involved when people come together for most things from celebrating milestone moments to resolving outstanding conflicts to a first date between two potential mates. On this Dana Being Dana, host Dana Michelle is on location in the heart of the home where she is joined by culinary experts and friends – and you’ll have the best seat at the table. Chef Terrell Cole whips up three courses, while Kira Ross of T.E.A.C. Group Corporation provides the perfect pairings to each. When the episode is complete, “all will have dined sufficiently.”

About Dana

Dana Michelle is a Naperville resident who is passionate about life and living intentionally. Originally from the northern suburbs of Chicago, Dana is a graduate of Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia and the University of Chicago Law School. A practicing commercial attorney and mother, Dana divorced in 2015, unleashing a new lease on life. She created, “Dana Being Dana” and brought her unique brand to live first as a live weekly radio show in 2017 on intellectualradio.com. Then in 2019, Dana brought her show to larger television audiences on Naperville Community Television.

She is the co-founder and Director of The Homecoming Challenge, a go-back, give-back campaign originating in 2017 that challenges college alumni to surprise the current freshmen in their old dorm room with words of encouragement and a little love ($20 suggested) whenever alums return to campus.